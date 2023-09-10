Shizuko Yama

A Celebration of Life Service will take place at 4:00 pm Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home. Friends may continue to visit following the Celebration of Life. Her ashes will be placed at a later date at Mt. Moriah Cemetery in the Faith II Mausoleum.

Shizuko Shimizu Yama (lovingly known as Shiko) came to the United States in 1961, but began her relationship with the Maack family as a nanny. After several years with the Maacks she came to America, sponsored by Billie Pollock of Kansas City, Missouri. She lived most of her time in Johnson County. She became a United States Citizen in 1968. She married but her husband passed away in 1977. She joined Broadway United Methodist Church in 1965 and was an active member including the women’s circle. Shiko also was involved in the Garden Club, Japan Club, and volunteered at Overland Park Regional Medical Center. She worked at Alameda Plaza Hotel coffee shop for 16 years. She had several fellow Japanese friends and strong relationships with many.

She leaves a nephew, Naoyuki Shimizu in Japan, and wonderful family friends, Jon and Carol Pollock, son Tom Pollock (Leah), Patricia Walsh, son Eric Walsh (Emily), daughter Audra Lexin (Timothy), Nikki and Bill Condra, son Sam Condra, daughter Jean Harris, Nancy and Bill Maack, daughter Jen Fitzgerald, daughter Nikki Schuster (Alex).

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mtmoriah.net for the Yama family.