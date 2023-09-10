  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Shizuko Yama

January 19, 1921 – September 7, 2023

Shizuko S. Yama, age 102, of De Soto, Kansas passed away on Thursday, September 7, 2023.

A Celebration of Life Service will take place at 4:00 pm Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home. Friends may continue to visit following the Celebration of Life. Her ashes will be placed at a later date at Mt. Moriah Cemetery in the Faith II Mausoleum.