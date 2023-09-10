Marsha Generaux

September 20, 1953 – August 24, 2023

Gardner, Kansas – Marsha Gail Generaux (née Brune) passed away the evening of Thursday, August 24th, 2023, in Gardner, Kansas. She was 69 years old. Marsha grew up in Kansas City, Kansas, and was the third of five sisters. Following high school she met her late husband, Mark Generaux, and moved to Bonner Springs, Kansas, where they lived until his death in 2011. Marsha lived with epilepsy her entire adult life.

Despite the challenges brought on by this unforgiving disease, she acquired several unique skills and created exquisite pieces of needle work. Marsha enjoyed spending time with her family and loved being a mother and grandmother. She was also a huge fan of the KC-area sports teams, and for many years kept detailed notebooks of game and player stats for KU basketball, the Kansas City Royals, and the Kansas City Chiefs.