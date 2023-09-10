  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Karl M. Ellington

Overland Park, Kansas – Karl M. Ellington, 92, passed away on September 7, 2023. Visitation 9am Friday, Sept. 15, Funeral Service, 10am at Mt. Moriah Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road, KCMO. Burial in Corinth Cemetery. For more information and to leave condolences, please visit: MtMoriah.com.