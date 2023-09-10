Overland Park, Kansas – Karl M. Ellington, 92, passed away on September 7, 2023. Visitation 9am Friday, Sept. 15, Funeral Service, 10am at Mt. Moriah Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road, KCMO. Burial in Corinth Cemetery. For more information and to leave condolences, please visit: MtMoriah.com.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1