John Kenneth Higdon

November 23, 1925 — August 29, 2023

Lenexa, Kansas — John Kenneth (Ken) Higdon, Lenexa, Kansas, died 8 – 29- 2023 at Lakeview Village. Memorial services will be held at Village Presbyterian Church, on September 30, at 10:00AM.

The family suggests contributions to the Village Presbyterian Church. 6641 Mission Road, Prairie Village, KS, 66208: the Sherin H. Custer Memorial Award, K. U. Endowment Association, P. O. Box 928, Lawrence, KS, 66044; or the Lakeview Village Foundation, 9100 Park Street, Lenexa, KS, 66215