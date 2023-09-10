  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Jerry I. Daigh

Please check back for obituary.

Visitation:
Monday, September 11, 2023 from 6:00pm to 7:00pm
Penwell-Gabel – Olathe Chapel
14275 South Black Bob Road
Olathe, KS 66062
913-768-6777

Service:
Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 9:00am
Penwell-Gabel – Olathe Chapel
14275 South Black Bob Road
Olathe, KS 66062
913-768-6777