Jason Zimmerman

03/11/1976 – 08/14/2023

Jason Edward Zimmerman age 47 passed away August 14th in Overland Park, KS. He was born in Denver, CO to David and Twila Zimmerman on March 11, 1976. Jason is survived by his sister Wendy Conaway, brother in-law Eric Conaway, nephews Alec, Braydon and Reece Conaway and his dog Max Zimmerman. A Celebration of Life will be held at Life Church – 9800 W. 135th Overland Park, KS on September 14th at 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers please donate to Great Plains Hero fund.