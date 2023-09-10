  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Carol Burns Bayer

February 1, 1937 – August 30, 2023

Leawood, Kansas – Carol Burns Bayer, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, peacefully passed away on August 30th at home. She was born on February 1, 1937, in Youngstown, OH, the beloved first child of Robert and Alice Burns. Soon after, the family moved to Hazleton, PA, where Carol Ann was quickly joined by her siblings Robert (Bobby), Dorothy, and Mary Jean.

Growing up in Hazleton, she cultivated the qualities of kindness, responsibility, determination, love of the arts (she began playing the violin at the age of seven), and an unwavering dedication to family that would define her throughout her life.