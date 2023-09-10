Alexander Pappas

July 5, 1929 – September 2, 2023

Lenexa, Kansas – Alexander N Pappas of Kansas City, MO passed away at his daughter’s home in Lenexa, KS on Saturday, September 2, 2023. He was 94 years old. Alex was born in July, 1929 in Kansas City, MO. He attended Central High School, the Art Institute, and Kansas City Junior College. At 18 he was Golden Gloves amateur middleweight boxing Champion of Kansas City. He served his country in the US Army Signal Corps. He worked in Publishing and Advertising (Suburban Publishing), publishing phone directories, and This Month Magazine.

He later ran Alexander & Company Tile Company. Alex was raised Greek Orthodox, and was a member of the Greek Orthodox Church of the Annunciation in Kansas City. He loved jazz, traveling, reading, the Chiefs, and was a lifelong Democrat with strong political beliefs.