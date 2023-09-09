Your Community: Perks of a library card

Johnson County Library is a modern library system with events, resources and amenities designed to meet the needs of the community. This means state-of-the-art technology, comfortable furniture, a large collection of materials, drive-thru and curbside pickup options, an eLibrary open 24/7 and so much more. Our friendly staff is always ready to help you with research, recommendations and guidance with our onsite and online experiences.

September is National Library Card Sign-up Month and is a great reminder that if you don’t already have a Johnson County Library card, there are so many perks you’re missing out on. In fact, when people learn about all that the Library has to offer, it can be a bit overwhelming at first. Sure, the Library is full of books —nearly one million of them, in fact—but it’s an innovation destination – with dynamic spaces and programs for you to explore, items you never knew you could check out, and services made for real life.

Convenient branch amenities

Step into one of the 14 locations across Johnson County and you’ll find public computers, fast and free Wi-Fi, outlets to charge your devices, low-cost print and copy services, study and meeting rooms and staff ready to help. At select locations, you’ll also find a convenient drive-thru or Curbside Holds Pickup.

The Library is proud to be a “third space.” The welcoming environment away from home or work is here for you, whether you’re looking for a quiet space to study or open areas for gathering and socialization. Drop in to find a comfy chair, or view and reserve a room that fits your needs.

In addition, Overland Park’s Central Resource Library offers Genealogy resources and the Black & Veatch MakerSpace. The MakerSpace offers no-cost access to 3D printing, laser-cutting, sewing machines, editing software and more.

Engaging programs

From storytimes and seminars, to events and exhibits, the Library can take your learning to a new level with hundreds of programs each year for children, teens and adults. Events are often recorded so you can watch them on demand in case you missed it or would like to rewatch. With special guest speakers like astronauts, financial experts, artists, award-winning authors and illustrators and more as well as hands-on workshops and classes for all ages, there is something for everyone at your local Library. Writers won’t want to miss the annual Writers Conference, November 3 and 4, 2023 at the Central Resource Library, featuring workshops, lectures, and drop-in sessions. And the best part is all of this is free!

Library on-the-go

Your Library card unlocks access to the eLibrary from wherever you are. With over 50,000 eBooks, eAudiobooks and eMagazines through the Libby app, local, national and international eNewspapers, research databases and more, you can enjoy the convenience of browsing and enjoying thousands of titles from waiting rooms, on a road trips, in the airport, or wherever you are, 24/7. We also offer streaming video, virtual courses and more.

Library Card Sign-Up Month is the perfect time to sign up for a Library card and start taking advantage of the benefits a Johnson County Library card offers. Simply stop by any of the 14 branches with an ID and proof of address to get one today, or you can sign up online for an eCard. To discover more about what the Library has to offer, visit jocolibrary.org/discover.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom