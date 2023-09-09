  A message from the Johnson County Library  - Sponsored posts

Your Community: Perks of a library card

National Secretary of Education, Dr. Miguel Cardona, holding a Johnson County Library card at a recent visit to Central Resource Library.

September is National Library Card Sign-up Month and is a great reminder that if you don’t already have a Johnson County Library card, there are so many perks you’re missing out on. In fact, when people learn about all that the Library has to offer, it can be a bit overwhelming at first. Sure, the Library is full of books —nearly one million of them, in fact—but it’s an innovation destination – with dynamic spaces and programs for you to explore, items you never knew you could check out, and services made for real life.

Johnson County Library is a modern library system with events, resources and amenities designed to meet the needs of the community. This means state-of-the-art technology, comfortable furniture, a large collection of materials, drive-thru and curbside pickup options, an eLibrary open 24/7 and so much more. Our friendly staff is always ready to help you with research, recommendations and guidance with our onsite and online experiences.

And if you haven’t heard, the Library also recently eliminated overdue fines!