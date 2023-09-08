JoCo Notes: The House bar in Westwood reopens after renovation

The House , a neighborhood bar in Westwood, will reopen Friday after being closed for months for renovations.

The bar at 2707 W. 47th Ave. is owned by Malisa Monyakula, who also owns Lulu’s Thai Noodle Shop next door, as well as Lulu’s two other locations.

The renovations to The House include a more open bar space inside after a wall was knocked down, plus some new retro decor, additional furnishings and a firepit outside.

In addition to bottled beers, wine and well drinks, The House will also now serve Lulu’s full food and drinks menu, along with yard beers.

The House has been closed for much of 2023 as they did the renovations and also while Monyakula prepared to open her newest Lulu’s location in downtown Overland Park.

The House will be open Fridays and Saturdays, 5-11 p.m., and Sundays from 2-9 p.m.

🗓 Weekend things to do

Prairie Village JazzFest: Saturday, 3-10 p.m., Harmon Park [More info]

Saturday, 3-10 p.m., Harmon Park [More info] Lenexa Spinach Festival: Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park [More info]

Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park [More info] Free admission weekend at OP Arboretum: Saturday and Sunday [Details]

Saturday and Sunday [Details] Turkey Creek Car and Motorcycle Show: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Saturday, downtown Merriam [More info]

10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Saturday, downtown Merriam [More info] Wheels & Dreams Car Show: 1-4 p.m., Shawnee Town 1929 [Details]

🚀 Post’s top Thursday stories

📰 Other local news

Overland Park Police look into so-called “jugging” incidents. Police have issued warnings after a person was robbed of a large amount of cash shortly after withdrawing the money from an ATM near 95th and Antioch last week. [ KCTV ]

Leawood pet insurer raises $27M in investments. Companion Project is hoping to take the idea of pet insurance mainstream and has raised Series A cash from investors. [ Kansas City Business Journal ]

Burlington Coat Factory opens new Olathe store. The company is taking over a former Bed Bath & Beyond on 119th Street, months after closing a long-time store at the now-demolished Great Mall of the Great Plains. [ Kansas City Star ]

📸 A thousand words

The Monticello branch of Johnson County Library in western Shawnee celebrated it’s fifth birthday last month and let young patrons give it well wishes on Post-It notes. Photo via Instagram.

