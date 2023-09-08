The old Strang Line Car Barn in downtown Overland Park. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.
The Strang Line Car Barn in downtown Overland Park could soon have a new owner.
The historic stone building at the end of Santa Fe Drive at 79th Street is owned by the Overland Park Historical Society, which put it on the market this spring as the society looks to use proceeds from a sale to help pay for renovations at the Strang Line Depot building down the street at 8001 Santa Fe Dr.
Earlier this week, the historical society cleared a key hurdle in selling the building to an unnamed local buyer.
What’s the significance of the Strang Car Barn?
It was once part of the rail line that connected suburban Johnson County to Kansas City, Missouri. The line was started by William Strang, who is also credited as the founder of Overland Park.
According to a placard on the front of the building, it was built in 1906, serving as a repair station and the power plant for the rail until the system was decommissioned in 1940.
How is the city of Overland Park involved in the sale?
On Wednesday, Overland Park’s Community Development Committee voted 5-0 to recommend ending an agreement between the historical society and the city connected to the original purchase of the car barn building. Councilmember Scott Hamblin was absent from the meeting.
The agreement, called a restricted use covenant, ties back to previous contracts reached in 1998, when the city gave a loan to the Overland Park Heritage Foundation to aid in the purchase of the building. It requires an historical exhibit of Overland Park and Johnson County to be displayed in the car barn building. The loan was eventually paid back in 2013, according to city documents, but the requirement remains.
The historical society eventually assumed ownership of the old car barn from the foundation in 2014, taking on the responsibility of the historical exhibit, as well.
Ahead of the sale, the two parties have to formally dissolve the covenant. Following the committee’s vote this week, the Overland Park City Council will take up the issue next, likely during its Sept. 11 meeting.
New owners plan to keep Strang Car Barn building intact
Though it’s unclear who exactly plans to buy the building, Dave White, the historical society’s president and a former city councilmember, assured the committee Wednesday that the new owners intend to keep the old car barn building standing.
He said the new owner “is interested in preserving the property and making it a destination.”
White suggested it could be used as office space, retail, a restaurant or even a spa.
Strang Depot building could become a museum
With the sale of the car barn, White said the historical society will be able to pay off all of its debts and have enough reserves to help pay for a renovation of Strang Depot nearby.
The actual depot is contained in the standing structure at 80th Street and Santa Fe.
