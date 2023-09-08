The Strang Line Car Barn in downtown Overland Park could soon have a new owner.

The historic stone building at the end of Santa Fe Drive at 79th Street is owned by the Overland Park Historical Society, which put it on the market this spring as the society looks to use proceeds from a sale to help pay for renovations at the Strang Line Depot building down the street at 8001 Santa Fe Dr.

Earlier this week, the historical society cleared a key hurdle in selling the building to an unnamed local buyer.