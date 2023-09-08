SMSD News: Read Across SMSD September – Tackle Challenges Together

As we start a new school year, we know we will face amazing times, and challenging times. The September theme for Read Across SMSD encourages us all to “Tackle Challenges Together.”

Everyone in our community is encouraged to join in this district-wide celebration of reading.

Shawnee Mission is thrilled to kick off the third year of Read Across SMSD in partnership with NEA-Shawnee Mission and the Shawnee Mission Education Foundation .

The September Read Across SMSD elementary book selection is “The Coquíes Still Sing” by Karina Nicole González. In this story, a young girl named Elena survives a hurricane with her family members. It is a struggle to recover, but one way she gets through the experience is thinking about her roots and holding on to what she has.

Recently, Superintendent Dr. Michelle Hubbard visited Crestview Elementary. There, students followed Elena’s example by thinking about aspects of their school experience that might help bring a smile to their face during tough times.

Zion Rose, fourth grader, talked about how school helps her stay focused. “Being a student at Crestview helps me stay grounded and focused on the important things so I will be able to succeed.”

Teachers at Crestview helped Anthony Portilla’s reading skills.

“At first I wasn’t the best at reading and it was really hard,” the fourth grader shared. “Through time, I have gotten better and better and the teachers have helped support me.”

Gael Zepeda, first grader, says school is much better with friends.

“When I fall down a friend can help me up and when they fall down, I can help them,” Zepeda expressed. “That’s what friends do.”

September Reading Resources

Read Across SMSD is modeled after the national Read Across America program and is led in partnership with NEA-Shawnee Mission. Access to books for Shawnee Mission students is made possible through the Shawnee Mission Education Foundation.

Here are the Read Across America September titles encouraging readers to tackle challenges together:

NEA Book List:

