SMSD News: Read Across SMSD September – Tackle Challenges Together

Shawnee Mission is thrilled to kick off the third year of Read Across SMSD in partnership with NEA-Shawnee Mission and the Shawnee Mission Education Foundation.

Everyone in our community is encouraged to join in this district-wide celebration of reading.

As we start a new school year, we know we will face amazing times, and challenging times. The September theme for Read Across SMSD encourages us all to “Tackle Challenges Together.”