New daytime care center for aging adults coming to Shawnee

A new daytime care center for aging adults is coming to Shawnee.
The Shawnee Planning Commission on Wednesday voted 10-0 to recommend approval of a proposal for a special use permit for a senior social center.
The center will operate at the Hindu Temple and Cultural Center of Kansas City, 6330 Lackman Road.
The center will serve up to 50 adults per day
- Participants of the program would be over 60 years old and referred to by Medicaid, according to city documents.
- Its aim is to improve or preserve its participants’ physical, mental and emotional well-being using recreational and social activities, exercise and nutrition.
- Participants would be from Shawnee and surrounding cities and would be provided daily breakfast and lunch, exercise and education in areas such as proper nutrition, healthy habits and self care.
The program is expected to have no impact on traffic
- Clients would be transported to and from the facility by van, making the parking demand limited to staff and three vans used to transport clients.
- The facility would operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Clients will only be on site from approximately 9 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.
- The additional facility hours would be for administrative operations, which would include eight employees.
It is expected to have no detrimental effects to nearby properties
- The social center’s operations will occupy 9,000 square feet of the roughly 29,000 square feet in the building.
- No building or site improvements are being proposed.
The commission was won over by the proposal
- The project applicant, Piyush Sakharellya, heard was praise from the commission.
- “I really like that this Special Use Permit is being dictated to creating a place for our senior adults to have things to do, for those caregivers who are taking care of family in their home,” said Commissioner Kathy Peterson. “I commend them for doing this and would like to see more of this.”
- “I think it’s a great service to the community and commend the applicant for bringing this forward to us,” said planning commissioner Bruce Bienhoff.
The proposal will be presented to Shawnee City Council on Sept. 25.
