  Andrew Gaug  - Shawnee

New daytime care center for aging adults coming to Shawnee

The Hindu Temple and Cultural Community Center

The Hindu Temple and Cultural Community Center is proposing a Special Use Permit to host a Senior Social Center. Photo credit Andrew Gaug.

A new daytime care center for aging adults is coming to Shawnee.

The Shawnee Planning Commission on Wednesday voted 10-0 to recommend approval of a proposal for a special use permit for a senior social center.

The center will operate at the Hindu Temple and Cultural Center of Kansas City, 6330 Lackman Road.

👋 Hi! I'm Andrew Gaug, and I cover Shawnee and Lenexa for the Shawnee Mission Post.

The work I do every day — from going to city council and planning commission meeting to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the more than 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.