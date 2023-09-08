  Andrew Gaug  - Shawnee

Mill Valley’s ‘Officer Mo’ retires after 29 years on Shawnee force

Officer Maurice "Mo" Loridon. Photo credit Andrew Gaug.

A retiring Shawnee Police Department officer’s career didn’t evolve as he originally thought it would. It turned out even better.

Growing up, Officer Mo Loridon admired what he thought of as the “bad ass cops.” But it was through emotion and vulnerability that he found the best success.

“I think relationship building has been the number one thing that I’ve accomplished in my life, [whether it] was with the public, city staff, school staff, kids, anybody out there,” he said. “The ability to relate to others and to be relatable is the biggest thing I’ve ever learned in my entire career.”

👋 Hi! I'm Andrew Gaug, and I cover Shawnee and Lenexa for the Shawnee Mission Post.

The work I do every day — from going to city council and planning commission meeting to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the more than 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.