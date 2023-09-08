“I think relationship building has been the number one thing that I’ve accomplished in my life, [whether it] was with the public, city staff, school staff, kids, anybody out there,” he said. “The ability to relate to others and to be relatable is the biggest thing I’ve ever learned in my entire career.”

Growing up, Officer Mo Loridon admired what he thought of as the “bad ass cops.” But it was through emotion and vulnerability that he found the best success.

A retiring Shawnee Police Department officer’s career didn’t evolve as he originally thought it would. It turned out even better.

After 29 years of service as a police officer, Loridon is hanging up his hat next week.

In his nearly three decades Loridon wore many hats, from patrolling, to chasing down people with outstanding warrants, to working as a negotiator in hostage situations. His favorite role has been the one he’s held since 2012 — as a school resource officer at Mill Valley High.

A Michigan native, Loridon got a taste of law enforcement early, working at emergency dispatch as a teen at the Madison Heights Police Department.

From there, he did security work in the United States Air Force and later, took his first full-time job for the Parsons Police Department in Parsons, Kansas, where he found his voice and connection with students in the D.A.R.E. program.

“I kind of found my niche a little bit. When I did that, I realized that I was really good with kids and that I was getting a lot of compliments (that) I was a good speaker,” he said.

After taking a job at the Shawnee Police Department, he was eventually assigned as the SRO in the Unified School District 232 in De Soto. While he had his fair share of intense encounters in his career, he said nothing compared to re-entering high school.

“There’s nothing that I could prepare for as a cop that would have led me into what I immediately learned and was exposed to, and had to figure out as a cop in high school,” he said.

Trying to level with students, Loridon discovered that being silly and vulnerable worked better than being intimidating and macho.

“I didn’t have to act like a cop. I needed to just act like a normal person and show that I cared about the kids and the staff, and I was willing to be a part of their lives,” he said.

During his career as a resource officer, Loridon’s role shifted. As school shootings around the country rose and made national news, he also served as the lead trainer for school safety for USD 232 and gave guidance on security measures, such as locking school doors and only utilizing one entrance.

“When I came into the De Soto school district, all schools were completely unlocked … So parents, anybody, could just walk in and wander around the halls, walk to the office,” he said, noting his public safety concerns for the students and staff.

Looking back on his career, Loridon takes note of all the changes he encounters. One of the most important to him is when his name shifted from Officer Loridon to his nickname “Officer Mo.”

“A lot of the kids that I got close to, they all just call me ‘Mo’ now. The titles have gone away. And I’ve always said I don’t have a problem with that, because I like being relatable,” he said.

As Loridon’s time winds down, he admits that he’ll miss talking with students, being asked to be a part of their TikTok videos and giving them a safe space to sort out their feelings. While he said it was one of the hardest decisions of his life to leave it behind, it was time to move on.

“I’m trying to look at it from not such a negative space, but from a positive space,” he said. “I’m trying to look at it now as I’ve done my career, I’ve done my service.”

While Loridon will continue his other passion — coaching soccer with KC Fusion alongside his son, Reece — he still wants to help people, but in a different capacity.

“I don’t think I want to give up that connection that I have with kids. That still kind of keeps me feeling like I’m still giving back to the young people,” he said. “ I hope this doesn’t sound selfish, but I’ve given a lot over my career and now, I want to do something that’s more what I want to do.”

