  Juliana Garcia  - Prairie Village

JoCo Election Office says it’s too late to put Prairie Village petitions on ballot

Stop Rezoning PV signs

It is too late for any of the three Prairie Village petitions to get on the Nov. 7 ballot, Johnson County Election Commissioner Fred Sherman said in a Friday statement. File photo.

In a statement issued Friday evening regarding the three resident-led petitions, Johnson County Election Commissioner Fred Sherman said it was too late to add any additional items on the upcoming general election ballot.

The statement came as the legal case over the petitions’ fate remains unresolved.

