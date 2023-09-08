  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Overland Park

Long-time Overland Park Steak n’ Shake has closed

Steak 'n Shake in Overland Park has closed.

Steak 'n Shake operated at 7510 Shawnee Mission Parkway for years. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

Last week, the Overland Park location of Steak n’ Shake served its last steakburgers and hand-dipped milkshakes. 

The restaurant, on Shawnee Mission Parkway between Antioch Road and Metcalf Avenue, closed at the end of business last Tuesday. 

Steak n’ Shake is a Midwest brand of diner-inspired sit-down restaurants that started in the mid-1930s. 

