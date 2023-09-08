Last week, the Overland Park location of Steak n’ Shake served its last steakburgers and hand-dipped milkshakes.

The restaurant, on Shawnee Mission Parkway between Antioch Road and Metcalf Avenue, closed at the end of business last Tuesday.

Steak n’ Shake is a Midwest brand of diner-inspired sit-down restaurants that started in the mid-1930s.