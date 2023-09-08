Steak 'n Shake operated at 7510 Shawnee Mission Parkway for years. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.
Last week, the Overland Park location of Steak n’ Shake served its last steakburgers and hand-dipped milkshakes.
The restaurant, on Shawnee Mission Parkway between Antioch Road and Metcalf Avenue, closed at the end of business last Tuesday.
Steak n’ Shake is a Midwest brand of diner-inspired sit-down restaurants that started in the mid-1930s.
The menu features steakburgers, chicken fingers and 16 classic and specialty milkshakes all topped with whipped cream and a cherry, including a birthday cake shake. Steak n’ Shake also serves fries, onion rings and chili mac.
Other KC area Steak n’ Shakes to stay open
The Steak n’ Shake locations in Olathe, 12209 S Strang Line Road, and Topeka will remain open, the manager of the Olathe restaurant confirmed in a phone call with the Post.
Another location on the Missouri side of the Kansas City metro area is also staying open, as is one in Gladstone, Missouri.
Steak n’ Shake restaurants are still primarily only in the middle of the U.S. and in southern states, though a few are sprinkled along the coasts as well. Find more information about other Steak n’ Shake locations here.
👋 Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Overland Park for the Shawnee Mission Post.
The work we do every day — like going to city council meetings, covering community events and keeping tabs on local business developments — is only possible with the support of our subscribers. To our more than 7,000 subscribers: THANK YOU! 💙
I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter.
