Foster Real Estate Report: The pros & cons of a fixer upper home

Is it a fixer upper or a fixer dumper? Don’t get so in love with the idea of buying a house to renovate or flip without first doing your homework. In the words of Walter Fielding (Actor Tom Hanks) in the classic 80s movie, The Money Pit: “Just because they showed up to collect the money, is no guarantee that they’ll show up to do the work… and if they do, I can’t pay for it!”

Just like buying a personal residence, you need to gather your resources to set the groundwork before considering a fixer upper property.

To start, you may want to ask yourself these questions: