Foster Real Estate Report: The pros & cons of a fixer upper home

Maggie Foster is your Johnson County Real Estate expert.
Is it a fixer upper or a fixer dumper? Don’t get so in love with the idea of buying a house to renovate or flip without first doing your homework. In the words of Walter Fielding (Actor Tom Hanks) in the classic 80s movie, The Money Pit:“Just because they showed up to collect the money, is no guarantee that they’ll show up to do the work… and if they do, I can’t pay for it!”
Just like buying a personal residence, you need to gather your resources to set the groundwork before considering a fixer upper property.
To start, you may want to ask yourself these questions:
Are you going to be able to do these renovations yourself?
Do you have a skillset or someone you know in your family?
Or someone you know who can do the work?
Secondly, you will need to consult with your professionals. On the financial side, you will want to meet with your lender to determine what investment and rehab programs are available. You’ll also need to talk to your accountant about your tax consequences. On the purchasing angle, you’ll want to talk to an experienced realtor. They will help you find a fixer upper and will be able to determine a potential resale value depending on your timeframe. Your realtor can also refer you to vetted contractors. And finally, you’ll want to consult with an insurance agent on coverage.
Lastly, you’ll need to take full assessment of your money and time:
Do you have the necessary amount of money to cover the repairs on the property? You can call contractors to get bids on repairs. Determine the budget and then be prepared to increase it for incidentals and higher supply costs depending on inventory shortages.
What will your return on your investment be? Will you make more money than what you put into the property?
Additionally, the quality of repairs is important. You will want to see examples of the contractor’s work and talk with their referrals.
What’s your timeframe? Do you have the time to do the work or to have someone complete the work? Sometimes there are setbacks with timing and finishing the work.
Fix it up or dump. You be the judge.
Johnson County market update
This week in Johnson County there were 1192 active listings, and 1123 listings went under contract (Source: Heartland MLS, September 8, 2023).
About Maggie
Maggie is a ReeceNichols real estate agent and a third-generation realtor. It’s her passion to provide a professional and positive buying and selling experience to her clients. Maggie has been featured in Realtor.com, Apartment Therapy and in other publications. https://maggief.reecenichols.com/
