If you’re in the market for an old-school barbershop with banter and knowledgeable barbers, then this week, Post readers have you covered.

We recently asked our readers to send in their recommendations for the best barbershops in Johnson County .

Need a bit off the top? This week’s 5 to Try can give you some help.

Let’s get to the picks!

Scott’s Barbershop (Overland Park)

Scott’s Barbershop, 9323 W. 87th St. in Overland Park, is a top choice for Post readers who chimed in this week.

This establishment has been around for nearly 25 years and offers more than just run-of-the-mill haircuts, readers say.

The magazine collection, “vintage vibe” and banter at Scott’s makes the business stand out.

“Walking into Scott’s reminds me of the times I would go to the barbershop with my grandpa when I was a kid,” Post reader Frank Biondo said.

Scott’s Barbershop is open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Village Hairstyling (Prairie Village)

Located at the Shops of Prairie Village, Post readers also appreciate Village Hairstyling.

This traditional barbershop offers full hair services for women and men. Post reader Pat Daniels said the four barbers at the establishment have been cutting hair for decades.

“Windy (Gifford) has cut four generations of many families,” Daniels said. “Kids pictures are all over the walls.”

Village Hairstyling at 3919 Prairie Ln. is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

JC Barber (Shawnee)

A downtown Shawnee business , JC Barber is a top pick for Post readers when it comes to getting a shave and a haircut.

The attention to detail is only part of the reason why Post readers recommend this place. The other reason is for the quality of conversation around the room.

“I’m used to the old buzz-and-go, but these guys pay attention to detail and spend time to give you real value for the #2 blade around the dome,” one Post reader commented.

JC Barber at 11109 Johnson Dr. is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday and from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.

Marv’s Barbershop (Merriam)

Marv’s Barbershop in downtown Merriam is another favorite.

Sittign on the outskirts of downtown at 5015 Merriam Dr., our readers say the atmosphere at Marv’s is a key factor.

“Marv Cansler has been there for years with many loyal customers,” one readers told us. “Atmosphere of this shop is classic small-town conversations.”

Marv’s Barbershop is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Friday.

Royalty Barber Shop (Olathe)

Last but not least: Royalty Barber Shop in Olathe.

Post reader Steve Conover said the barbers at Royalty can do it all, from standard cuts to specialty cuts.

The friendly staff — and conversation — is another reason Conover has been going to Royalty for years.

“Old school feel where barbers carry on conversations with each other as well as customers, which are always entertaining,” Conover said.

Royalty Barbershop at 12881 S. Mur-Len Rd., is open from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.