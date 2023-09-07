Your Insurance: If the next big hailstorm hits, do you know if your roof is covered?

When considering insurance options for your home, it’s essential to understand what coverage you currently have for your home and how your insurance company will respond in the event of a severe weather claim.

Replacement cost coverage ensures that if your roof is damaged, destroyed, or needs replacement due to a covered loss, your insurance policy will cover the full cost of replacing it, minus any deductible. This coverage is different from actual cash value coverage, which takes depreciation and the age of your roof into account when determining the payout for an insurance claim. With true replacement cost coverage, you can have peace of mind knowing that you won’t be left with a significant out-of-pocket expense.

How do I know what coverage I have?

An easy first step is to look on your insurance policy declaration page or renewal paperwork. This should be one of the first pages in the last set of forms sent to you via mail or email. It should state on that form that you have replacement cost coverage for your roof. Other terms may include “roof settlement type – replacement cost” or “replacement cost on roof surfacing”.