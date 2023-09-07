Walter G. Feuerborn

April 14, 1933 – September 3, 2023
Shawnee, Kansas – Walter Gregory Feuerborn, 90, passed away peacefully Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family.
Visitation will be 6-8 pm Thursday at the St. Joseph Catholic Church where a rosary recitation will be at 7:30 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 am Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Church; burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Shawnee, KS.
