Vera Lou Wyrick

Preceded in death by her son Kevin Wyrick and her husband Charles Wyrick.

She loved music, drinking coffee, cooking, and visiting with loved ones.

Survived by her daughter Cindy Sandate, her sons Ricky Wyrick, Lonnie Wyrick, and Devin Wyrick. Her grand-children Sage Sandate, Maria Sandate and Chloe Wyrick. Her Sister Shirley Kilburn, and brother Darrell Thurman

Services will be held at 1:30p.m on 09/15/2023 at the Leavenworth National Cemetery.

150 Muncie Rd

Leavenworth, KS

66048