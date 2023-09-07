Vera Lou Wyrick

A Mother, Grand & Great-grandmother, Sister, Aunt, friend
She loved music, drinking coffee, cooking, and visiting with loved ones.
Preceded in death by her son Kevin Wyrick and her husband Charles Wyrick.
A Mother, Grand & Great-grandmother, Sister, Aunt, friend
She loved music, drinking coffee, cooking, and visiting with loved ones.
Preceded in death by her son Kevin Wyrick and her husband Charles Wyrick.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1