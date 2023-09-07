Schedule set for Shawnee Mission Post candidate forums this fall

You can still tell us what you want candidates in your community talking about this election season. Send us your ideas or questions for the candidates to stories@shawneemissionpost.com .

As has been the case since the Post started hosting these events nearly a decade ago, the questions we’ll ask the candidates will come directly from our readers.

The Shawnee Mission and Blue Valley Post will be hosting 11 nights of local candidate forums ahead of the Nov. 7 general election, giving Johnson County voters a chance to hear directly from the candidates who want to represent them in city government and on school boards.

In the weeks leading up to the election, we will also be publishing candidates’ responses from questions crafted from reader input, as well.

“There’s often a significant gap between the issues that politicians and political parties talk about most and the issues that local voters say are most important to them,” said Publisher Jay Senter. “Our approach is designed to put average residents’ interests at the center of campaign coverage.”

The forums will be moderated by Post Editor Kyle Palmer. All events will be free and open to the public.

Several of these events will be hosted at Johnson County Library branches and be co-sponsored by the library. Johnson County Library hosting these events does not constitute an endorsement for any particular candidate or issue.

The full schedule for this fall’s forums is below:

Johnson County Community College Board of Trustees candidates

Tuesday, Sept. 26

Start time: 6 p.m.

Central Resource Library (9875 W. 87th Street, Overland Park)

Fairway and Roeland Park City Council candidates

Thursday, Sept. 28

Roeland Park candidates at: 6 p.m.

Fairway candidates at: 7 p.m.

Cedar Roe Library (5120 Cedar St., Roeland Park)

Leawood mayoral and city council candidates

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Mayoral candidates at: 6 p.m.

City council candidates at: 7 p.m.

Leawood Pioneer Library (4700 Town Center Dr., Leawood)

Blue Valley School Board candidates

Wednesday, Oct. 4

Start time: 6 p.m.

Leawood Pioneer Library (4700 Town Center Dr., Leawood)

Lenexa mayoral and city council candidates

Thursday, Oct. 5

Mayoral candidates at: 6 p.m.

City council candidates at: 7 p.m.

Lenexa City Center Library (8778 Penrose Ln., Lenexa)

Shawnee mayoral and city council candidates

Tuesday, Oct. 10

Mayoral candidates at: 6 p.m.

City council candidates at: 7 p.m.

Shawnee Town 1929 Town Hall (11600 Johnson Dr., Shawnee)

Shawnee Mission school board candidates

Thursday, Oct. 12

Start time: 5:30 p.m.

Lenexa City Center Library (8778 Penrose Ln., Lenexa)

USD 232 school board candidates

Tentatively: Tuesday, Oct. 17

Start time: 6 p.m.

Mill Valley High School auditorium (5900 Monticello Rd., Shawnee)

Overland Park City Council candidates (Wards 5-6)

Wednesday, Oct. 18

Start time: 6 p.m.

Blue Valley Library (9000 W. 151st St., Overland Park)

Overland Park City Council candidates (Wards 1-3)

Thursday, Oct. 19

Start time: 7 p.m.

Central Resource Library (9875 W. 87th Street, Overland Park)

Prairie Village City Council candidates

Tuesday, Oct. 24

Start time: 6:30 p.m.

Meadowbrook Clubhouse (9101 Nall Ave., Prairie Village)

Reminder: Ask the candidates questions

The questions we ask the candidates during our forums and in our written questionnaires come directly from our readers.

So, tell us!: What local issues are most important to you? What do you want to hear the candidates talking about during this fall’s campaign?

Send your suggestions to us at stories@shawneemissionpost.com