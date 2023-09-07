  Staff Report  - 2023 Elections

Schedule set for Shawnee Mission Post candidate forums this fall

The Shawnee Mission and Blue Valley Post will be hosting 11 nights of local candidate forums ahead of the Nov. 7 general election, giving Johnson County voters a chance to hear directly from the candidates who want to represent them in city government and on school boards.

As has been the case since the Post started hosting these events nearly a decade ago, the questions we’ll ask the candidates will come directly from our readers.

You can still tell us what you want candidates in your community talking about this election season. Send us your ideas or questions for the candidates to stories@shawneemissionpost.com.