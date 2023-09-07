  Andrew Gaug  - Shawnee

Fate of Commerce Bank near downtown Shawnee remains up in air

The Commerce Bank branch at 11000 Shawnee Mission Pkwy on the edge of downtown Shawnee is closing its doors in August. It's unclear if this move is permanent or temporary.

The still-shuttered Commerce Bank location at 11000 Shawnee Mission Pkwy. File photo.

The future of a former Commerce Bank location near downtown Shawnee remains unclear.

The Commerce Bank branch at 11000 Shawnee Mission Pkwy., on the corner of Nieman Road, closed last month.

At that time, company officials said they would continue to “evaluate the feasibility of enhancements at the Nieman location” even as that branch’s services were relocated to another nearby Commerce branch.

