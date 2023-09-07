Fate of Commerce Bank near downtown Shawnee remains up in air

The still-shuttered Commerce Bank location at 11000 Shawnee Mission Pkwy. File photo.
The future of a former Commerce Bank location near downtown Shawnee remains unclear.
The Commerce Bank branch at 11000 Shawnee Mission Pkwy., on the corner of Nieman Road, closed last month.
At that time, company officials said they would continue to “evaluate the feasibility of enhancements at the Nieman location” even as that branch’s services were relocated to another nearby Commerce branch.
What’s the latest?
- In an e-mail to the Post, Tiffany Charles, senior public relations and brand strategies manager at Commerce Bank, said the company is looking at what adjustments need to be made to meet customer needs at the still-shuttered Nieman branch.
- “Shawnee is important to us, and we are exploring renovating or rebuilding the Nieman branch to ensure the customer experience is reflective of our brand and what our customers expect,” she said.
- She did not give a timetable for how long that process might take.
Commerce Bank sent patrons to other Shawnee branch
- In a letter, Commerce customers were notified of the Nieman branch’s closure in mid-July and were also informed that their accounts wouldn’t be affected by the move.
- For future transactions, the bank suggested patrons visit the nearest branch at 13501 Shawnee Mission Pkwy., near the intersection with Pflumm Road.
- “We are thankful to have the Pflumm location nearby to serve our customers – and we greatly appreciate their patience with us as we look at how to best serve them,” Charles said.
