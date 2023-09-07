  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Rose Marie Volkens

December 12, 1928 — September 2, 2023

Overland Park — Our dear mother, Rose Marie E. (Williams) Volkens passed away on September 2, 2023, at the age of 94. She was a wonderful mother who was always there when we needed her. She had many friends and was a well-loved member of the community at Colonial Village in Overland Park, Kansas. She was proud to be the first resident to move to Colonial Village when it first opened in 2018.

Rose Marie (Rosie) was born December 12, 1928, in Council Bluffs, Iowa, to Harold and Gertrude Williams. While attending school in Silver City, Iowa, she was the only person who played the piano so she was the accompanist for everything. She was a founding member of the Loyal Lassies 4 H club, displaying items at the State Fair.