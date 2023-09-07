Rose Marie Volkens

Rose Marie (Rosie) was born December 12, 1928, in Council Bluffs, Iowa, to Harold and Gertrude Williams. While attending school in Silver City, Iowa, she was the only person who played the piano so she was the accompanist for everything. She was a founding member of the Loyal Lassies 4 H club, displaying items at the State Fair.

Overland Park — Our dear mother, Rose Marie E. (Williams) Volkens passed away on September 2, 2023, at the age of 94. She was a wonderful mother who was always there when we needed her. She had many friends and was a well-loved member of the community at Colonial Village in Overland Park, Kansas. She was proud to be the first resident to move to Colonial Village when it first opened in 2018.

Rosie attended Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln, Nebraska, where she was a member of Delta Zeta sorority. She treasured her friendships through the years with several of her sorority sisters. Both her daughters were Delta Zetas so her daughters were also her “sisters”.

She was a past 50 year member of Delta Zeta Sorority, past 50 year member of Eastern Star, and past 50 year member of the Carson Legion Auxiliary. Rosie was Sunday School Superintendent for 4 years and was president of Methodist Women for 6 years at the Methodist Church in Carson, Iowa.

Rosie was a very loving caretaker for her mother and father in their final years. She also enjoyed gardening, her flowers, and mowing the lawn.

Rosie was preceded in death by her parents Harold and Gertrude Williams, brother Sheldon Williams, and son-in-law Bob Johnson.

Without a doubt, Rosie found her greatest joy in her family. Rosie is survived by her daughter, Diane Johnson of Overland Park, Kansas; son, Brian (Jill) Volkens of Overland Park, Kansas; and daughter, Lisa (Tony) Beringer of Fayetteville, Arkansas.

She adored her grandchildren and was blessed to have so many of them live nearby. Her grandchildren are: Brent (Julie) Johnson of Prairie Village, Kansas, Brad (Gina) Johnson of Lenexa, Kansas, John (Rowena) Volkens of Overland Park, Kansas, Darcie (Joey) Hartig of Overland Park, Kansas, Matthew (Taylor) Volkens of Lake Worth Beach, Florida, TJ (Savannah) Beringer of Prosper, Texas, and Tyler (Caroline) Beringer of Fayetteville, Arkansas.

She was blessed with 10 great grandchildren and one on the way. Her great grandchildren are: Hannah and Gavin Johnson, Drew, Abbie, and Reid Volkens, Henry and Shepherd Beringer, Dallas and Lyric Volkens, and Mackinzie Hartig. Mackinze will be welcoming a baby sister any day.

Mom moved to Kansas in 2018 to be near her family. She always said “I may live in Kansas, but I will always be an Iowa girl in my heart!”

In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Rose Marie are suggested to Good Shepherd Hospice Foundation www.goodshepherdhospice.com/donations

Visitation

Saturday, September 9, 2023

9:00 – 10:00am (Central time)

Johnson County Funeral Chapel

11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210

Funeral Service

Saturday, September 9, 2023

10:00 – 11:00am (Central time)

Johnson County Funeral Chapel

11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210

Private Family Entombment

Saturday, September 9, 2023

Courtyard of Memories Indoor Mausoleum at Johnson County Memorial Gardens

11200 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS 66210