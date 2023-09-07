Shots fired at woman, toddler outside Overland Park apartments

That’s in the far northern reaches of Overland Park, near where Metcalf Avenue merges into Interstate 635 and crosses with I-35.

It happened at about 8:45 p.m. in the Stone Ridge Apartments in the 5100 block of Conser Street.

Overland Park Police say someone fired gunshots at a woman and her child during a confrontation over speeding through an apartment complex on Tuesday evening.

Officer John Lacy, a spokesperson for Overland Park Police, said the woman was standing next to her vehicle outside with her four-year-old when a dark blue car came speeding through the complex parking lot.

“The female yelled at the driver to ‘slow down’ and threw water from a cup at the passing vehicle,” Lacy told the Post in an emailed response to questions. “One of the occupants of the vehicle responded by firing three rounds at the female and her child.”

Lacy said no one was injured by the gunfire, but one shot did damage the victim’s vehicle.

“We urge the public not to engage in road rage incidents and to contact the police immediately,” Lacy said. “Notify police dispatch, give the make, model, color and direction of travel; there may be an officer in the area to assist.”

The vehicle from Tuesday’s incident is only described as a dark blue car, possibly a Ford Fiesta hatchback.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Overland Park Police at 913-895-6300 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.