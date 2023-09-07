  Mike Frizzell  - Crime

Shots fired at woman, toddler outside Overland Park apartments

Overland Park Police say someone fired gunshots at a woman and her child during a confrontation over speeding through an apartment complex on Tuesday evening.

It happened at about 8:45 p.m. in the Stone Ridge Apartments in the 5100 block of Conser Street.

That’s in the far northern reaches of Overland Park, near where Metcalf Avenue merges into Interstate 635 and crosses with I-35.