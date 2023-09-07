Lenexa OKs incentives for City Center hotels project

A project to fill a prominent undeveloped parcel of land at Lenexa City Center will get public tax incentives.
Developers want to build two hotels combined in one building with a line of ground-level retail shops off 87th Street Parkway, between Penrose Lane and Elmridge Street.
On Tuesday night, the city council approved several ordinances that pave the way for public tax incentives for Midas Lenexa CC, a local subsidiary of Midas, the St. Louis area-based design and construction firm behind the project.
Each ordinance passed Tuesday by a 6-0 vote, with councilmembers Bill Nicks and Craig Denny absent.
The plan includes hotels, retail, dining and more parking
- The project will be at the center block of 87th Street Parkway, directly west of Penrose Lane, across Elmridge from the Shawnee Mission School District Aquatic Center.
- It will include two hotels in the same building that share a lobby, a European-style Marriott branded AC Hotels, along with a Residence Inn.
- The hotels will total 260 rooms between them.
- The building will also contain four ground-level shop spaces totaling 11,000 square feet.
- A parking structure that has approximately 358 parking spaces — 139 of which will be generally available to the public at all times — is also included in the plan.
City council approved TIF for the project
- One of the three ordinances approved Tuesday clears the way for tax increment financing, or TIF, for the dual hotel project.
- Tax increment financing generally works by turning over a portion of additional tax revenues earned from increased property value on a previously undeveloped site to a third party — typically a developer — to cover or reimburse costs incurred in the development of a specific project or wider area. They usually come with 20-year terms.
- According to city documents, staff estimate the Midas project will incur roughly $15 million in reimbursable costs over the life of the 20-year TIF term, though the maximum reimbursable amount for the project is set at about $26 million.
- A separate resolution passed Tuesday also authorizes the city to issue approximately $80.5 million in industrial revenue bonds to help the developer acquire, construct and equip the project.
New Community Improvement District established
- Another ordinance establishes a new community improvement district on the Midas hotels site to generate revenue to reimburse the developer for up to $6.5 million in other development costs.
- A CID means an extra 1% sales tax will be tacked on to purchases at the site over a 22-year term once it’s complete.
- A final third ordinance approved Tuesday authorizes a Transient Guest Tax Rebate, which will be used to reimburse the developer after they construct an additional level of public parking to accommodate traffic. That tax will follow the current rate of 8% from all hotels and motels.
- The Transient Guest Tax will go into effect on January 1. Its first phase will run for 10 years, with 100% of the tax revenue generated being paid to the project up to a maximum reimbursement of $3.2 million.
City Council expressed excitement about the project
- While no one spoke during the public hearing portion for each agenda item, city councilmembers voiced their support for the project.
- “I think this is a really nice development. Certainly, if you drive through on the weekends, especially, the public parking is something that’s needed,” said Councilmember Joe Karlin.
- “I think it’s a smart move to get out ahead of the people that will need hotel rooms when they visit the medical office buildings or hospital across the street,” said Councilmember Julie Sayers.
The project enters into its next phase
- According to Lenexa Communications Director Denise Rendina, the project will move forward to the construction permitting phase.
- An exact date for when ground might be broken is not yet known.
