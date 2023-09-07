  Andrew Gaug  - Lenexa

Lenexa OKs incentives for City Center hotels project

Image courtesy Midas.

A project to fill a prominent undeveloped parcel of land at Lenexa City Center will get public tax incentives.

Developers want to build two hotels combined in one building with a line of ground-level retail shops off 87th Street Parkway, between Penrose Lane and Elmridge Street.

On Tuesday night, the city council approved several ordinances that pave the way for public tax incentives for Midas Lenexa CC, a local subsidiary of Midas, the St. Louis area-based design and construction firm behind the project.

