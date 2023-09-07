Despite a lower tax levy, Leawood residents will pay higher property taxes in 2024.

The Leawood City Council on Tuesday night gave final approval to the city’s $99.6 million budget for 2024 — in addition to its $129 million Capital Improvement Program for 2024 through 2028.

The city also approved a decrease to its mill levy (or property tax rate) — although the city still plans to take in more revenue than it did this year.