Leawood approves $99.6M budget and exceeds ‘revenue-neutral’ tax rate

Despite a lower tax levy, Leawood residents will pay higher property taxes in 2024.

The Leawood City Council on Tuesday night gave final approval to the city’s $99.6 million budget for 2024 — in addition to its $129 million Capital Improvement Program for 2024 through 2028.

The city also approved a decrease to its mill levy (or property tax rate) — although the city still plans to take in more revenue than it did this year.

