Kansas property tax increases have homeowners objecting and legislators looking at new laws

Kansas property taxes are going up in cities like Roeland Park.

Homes in Roeland Park. File photo.

By Joe Blubaugh

Despite record-breaking temperatures, an overflow crowd of frustrated taxpayers crammed into the Shawnee County Commission chambers recently to voice concerns about rising property taxes driven largely by growing home values.

The majority of people spoke against the county’s $140.7 million budget, a 10.4% increase over the 2023 budget.