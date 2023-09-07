January 31, 1931 – September 1, 2023

Leawood, Kansas – Colonel John Beasley passed away peacefully on September 1 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. Colonel Beasley graduated from Turner High School in 1955. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree at Kansas State Teachers College, Pittsburg, in 1959. On June 2, 1959, he entered the U.S. Army. During his career he earned a Master of Arts degree at the University of Missouri; graduated from the Infantry Officers Course, Ranger, Airborne School; graduated from the Infantry Officers Career Course and the Command and General Staff College at Ft. Leavenworth.

In addition, he graduated from the Industrial College of the Armed Forces at Ft. McNair in Washington, D.C. His awards and decorations include the Combat Infantry Badge, 2 Bronze Stars with 5 Oak Leafs for Valor, Meritorious Service Medal; Air Medal; Joint Service Commendation Medal; Army Commendation Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, 2 Purple Hearts; Ranger Tab; and Senior Parachutist Badge. Colonel Beasley served 4 years in Vietnam including 2 years in the 23rd Infantry Division at Chu Lai. It was his honor to serve as the Aide to General Andrew Goodpaster, NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander, Europe.