It was disappointment recently for Prairie Village native Kyle Hopkins, who was eliminated as a contestant on “MasterChef: United Tastes of America.”

But Hopkins, a Shawnee Mission East alum who now lives in Kansas City, Missouri, vowed his culinary adventures will continue.

Hopkins was booted off during episode 9 of the 13th season of “MasterChef,” which aired in early August.

It was a cake-centered episode, which Hopkins admitted later was “not my speciality.”

In an interview posted to GoldDerby.com afterwards, Hopkins said his take on a classic Meyer Lemon cake the “worst dish of the night,” noting that he messed up the Swiss buttercream frosting.

Still he said it was special to earn praise from the show’s host, legendarily prickly kitchen boss Gordon Ramsey. And he promised more things to come.

“I’ve been in some really fun conversations locally about doing something,” he told GoldDerby.com. “I just wanted to see if I could make it, and I proved that I can. I think I have a voice in the culinary industry, so there will be some stuff in the future where people will get to taste my food.”

🗓 Public meetings Thursday

Board of County Commissioners, 9:30 a.m. [View agenda]

🚀 Post’s top Wednesday stories

📰 Other local news

Johnson County Sheriff’s deputy gives troubled motorist a hug. Newly released body cam footage from an Aug. 5 traffic stop in Johnson County shows a sheriff’s deputy consoling a man he’d pulled over who explained he was going through some personal challenges. [ Facebook ]

Marco Polo wine store opens downtown Olathe location. The wine retailer already with a popular shop in Kansas City’s Waldo area is expanding to Johnson County. [ Kansas City Star ]

Work on new downtown Ferris wheel starts. Constructions is beginning on a new 150-foot-tall Ferris wheel that will go up just off I-35 in downtown Kansas City in the Pennway Point entertainment district. [ Kansas City Business Journal ]

📸 A thousand words

Lenexa firefighters dropped off some ice pops for some local kids recently. Photo via Twitter/@annestowers19.