Helen S. Coppaken

Helen S. Glass Coppaken passed away peacefully in Overland Park, Kansas, on September 5, 2023. Funeral services will be held September 7th at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Yukon Chapel, at 11:00 a.m.

Helen was born in Kansas City, Missouri, on March 2, 1930 to Herman and Dorothy Glass. She attended Paseo High School and the University of Missouri in Columbia. At a young age, Helen acquired an ear for music and became an accomplished piano player. This led to her musical participation in high school plays, college sorority shows, and Beth Shalom sisterhood performances.

Helen married Arnold Coppaken in 1952 and they we’re happily married for 54 years until his passing in 2006. They had three children: Ron (Denise) Coppaken, Howard (Lorri) Coppaken, and Judy Ann Coppaken (deceased). Helen’s five grandchildren include Todd (Celine) Coppaken, Jeff (Blaine) Coppaken, Cailin (Nick Van Forester), Alex Coppaken (Derek Harris), and Katherine Coppaken. Great grandchildren include Maya, Avi, Wyatt, Miles and Hayes Coppaken.