Helen S. Coppaken

Helen married Arnold Coppaken in 1952 and they we’re happily married for 54 years until his passing in 2006. They had three children: Ron (Denise) Coppaken, Howard (Lorri) Coppaken, and Judy Ann Coppaken (deceased). Helen’s five grandchildren include Todd (Celine) Coppaken, Jeff (Blaine) Coppaken, Cailin (Nick Van Forester), Alex Coppaken (Derek Harris), and Katherine Coppaken. Great grandchildren include Maya, Avi, Wyatt, Miles and Hayes Coppaken.

Helen was born in Kansas City, Missouri, on March 2, 1930 to Herman and Dorothy Glass. She attended Paseo High School and the University of Missouri in Columbia. At a young age, Helen acquired an ear for music and became an accomplished piano player. This led to her musical participation in high school plays, college sorority shows, and Beth Shalom sisterhood performances.

Helen S. Glass Coppaken passed away peacefully in Overland Park, Kansas, on September 5, 2023. Funeral services will be held September 7th at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Yukon Chapel, at 11:00 a.m.

Helen remained close to her older brother, Leonard Glass (Ann Stern), who resides at Village Shalom. She also had fond memories of her sister-in-law, Carol Glass (deceased).

Helen volunteered in many organizations including Beth Shalom Sisterhood, Menorah Hospital Gift Shop, and Children’s Asthmatic Research Institute in which she served two terms as president. In addition, Helen was a part-time bank teller for Commerce Bank for twenty-five years. In the 1990s, she pivoted careers and became a travel agent for Breenco Cruise’s and Tours. This led to a new hobby in international cruising that Helen shared with her husband, Arnold.

Helen’s family would like to thank the extraordinary staff at Village Shalom for their top notch care. Helen was a ten year resident.

Shiva services will be at 7:00, Thursday evening, at Village Shalom and Saturday evening at 7:30 p.m. at a family member’s home. Contact Louis Memorial for address information.

In lieu of flowers, the family recommends contributions in Helen’s name to Beth Shalom Synagogue, American Diabetes Association, American Cancer Society, or the charity of your choice.

Zoom will start at 11:00am on Thursday, September 7. Please email zoom3@louismemorial.com to obtain zoom link and passcode.