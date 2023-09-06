  Andrew Gaug  - Shawnee

Shawnee City Council passes budget, exceeds revenue neutral rate

Shawnee City Hall, where members of the planning commission and city council meet for their public meetings. Shawnee's city administration offices are also located here, including deputy city manager Caitlin Gard's.

Shawnee City Hall. File photo.

The Shawnee City Council last week adopted its 2024 budget and agreed that the city will take in more revenue next year than it did this year.

Without much debate, the city council unanimously agreed to exceed the revenue neutral rate and passed the city budget with a 7-1 vote, with Councilmember Jill Chalfie in dissent.

The estimated mill levy for the 2024 budget is 23.047 and would generate property taxes of about $30.7 million. It is a reduction of 1.0 mill from the 2023 mill levy rate, according to city documents.

👋 Hi! I'm Andrew Gaug, and I cover Shawnee and Lenexa for the Shawnee Mission Post.

The work I do every day — from going to city council and planning commission meeting to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the more than 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.