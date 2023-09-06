  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Raymond Glenn Hildebrand

November 21, 1940 – August 18, 2023

Raymond Glenn Hildebrand, 82, went home to be with Jesus, August 18th, 2023 at his home with his family.

Ray was born in Joshua, TX, Nov. 21st, 1940, to educators Walter and Alma Hildebrand. Later his family moved and lived in Harlingen, TX.