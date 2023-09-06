Ray was born in Joshua, TX, Nov. 21st, 1940, to educators Walter and Alma Hildebrand. Later his family moved and lived in Harlingen, TX.

Raymond Glenn Hildebrand, 82, went home to be with Jesus, August 18th, 2023 at his home with his family.

Eventually, with a basketball in one hand and a guitar in the other, Ray attended Navarro Jr. College, winning all-state honors and then finished his education at Howard Payne University where he married his college sweetheart, a Baptist Ministers daughter, Judy Bob Hendricks, Feb. 1, 1964.

While at Howard Payne, Ray wrote Billboards #1 song, ”Hey Paula”, topping the chart; Valentines Week 1963, with Jill Jackson (Paula) they had other topping songs, “Young Lovers”, “First Quarrel”, and more. So Americas Sweethearts, ”Paul and Paula” toured the world.

With his music career flourishing, Ray then took a job in Kansas City, with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, entertaining at 100’s of youth camps all over the nation, singing about his best friend, Jesus.

Ray loved people and never missed an opportunity to show and share the love of Jesus Christ with others everywhere he went.

As Ray’s singing career continued, he and a friend, Paul Land, formed a type of Christian comedy duo, “Land and Hildebrand”. AGAIN, touching lives with the love of Jesus all over the world.

When Ray was home, he enjoyed his family time with his wife and children, Heidi and Mike. He loved family car trips to see relatives, calling that time together, “his heaven”.

Ray was also on staff at several churches, including Nall Avenues Baptist Church and produced several shows for the local Christian network, Channel 50.

Ray is preceded in death by his wife Judy. He is survived by his two married children Heidi (Larry) Sterling and Mike (Monica) Hildebrand who currently live in the Kansas City area. Ray had eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, that were definitely the sunshine in his smile.

We as a family, want to thank Dr. Laura Gaffney and Kansas City Hospice and Palliative care, for their year of caring and supporting each phase of daddy’s ailment with reliable consistency and love.

The Celebration of Life service will be 10:30 am, Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Nall Avenue Baptist Church, 6701 Nall Ave, Prairie Village, KS 66208. To view the service live please CLICK HERE.

Memorial contributions may be made to Howard Payne University www.hputx.edu/giving/ or The Packet Testament League, PO Box 800, Lititz, PA 17543, www.ptl.org