Rachel Ann Westfall

January 21, 1948 — September 1, 2023

Overland Park — Rachel A. Westfall, loving mother, wife, grandmother, sister and friend passed away peacefully at home on September 1st 2023 surrounded by her family. Rachel is preceded in death by her husband William P. Westfall, and her parents John Ed and Dona Mayes. She is survived by her children Son John Hulse (Tish), daughter Delaine Renko (Todd) and daughter Tara Scarpa (Al). As well as her grandchildren Dakota, Isabella and Charlotte Hulse, Ava and Mack Renko and Lucille Scarpa.

Rachel was passionate about her family, her art, her Cherokee Nation heritage, travel, live music and ballroom dancing with her friends. She will me dearly missed by all that knew her.