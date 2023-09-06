Pushpa Negandhi

February 16, 1941 – September 3, 2023

Shawnee, Kansas – Pushpa J. Negandhi passed away on September 3, 2023. Pushpa was born on February 16, 1941, in Mumbai, India. She grew up in India and earned Master’s degrees in Education and in Sanskrit and Gujarati. Pushpa married Jayraj Negandhi on July 6, 1965.

Pushpa is preceded in death by her parents, Gordhandas and Gunvanti Sampat, and three brothers, Surendra, Hansraj, and Jaysingh. She is survived by her husband, Jayraj Negandhi; her daughter, Heena and husband Pankaj; her son, Vipul; and her daughter, Nikita and husband Tapas.