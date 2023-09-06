  Juliana Garcia  - Prairie Village

Judge changes ruling on Prairie Village petitions — Here’s the latest

A Stop Rezoning Prairie Village sign. Photo credit Kylie Graham.

Hours after a Johnson County judge declared her ruling on three resident-led petitions in Prairie Village, she appears to have reversed course on two of them.

That led to confusion Wednesday afternoon among both city officials and petition supporters and threw fresh uncertainty on top of an already simmering political issue in the Johnson County suburb.

As it stood Wednesday night, the judge’s latest order says a petition seeking to adopt a new form of city government is valid to be put on the ballot, while a rezoning petition and another petition seeking to abandon the city’s current form of government do not meet muster to go before voters.

👋 Hi! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and northeast Johnson County for the Shawnee Mission Post.

The work I do every day — from going to city council and planning commission meeting to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the more than 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.

A little bit about me and my background:

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.