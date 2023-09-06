  Juliana Garcia  - Prairie Village

Judge rules 2 of 3 Prairie Village petitions can’t go on ballot — Here’s the one that can

A Stop Rezoning Prairie Village sign. Photo credit Kylie Graham.

Editor’s note: This story will be updated with comments and more information as the Post continues to report Wednesday. 

A Johnson County judge says two of three resident-led petitions in Prairie Village don’t meet the legal requirements to be put on this November’s ballot, but ruled that a third petition could go before voters.

Johnson County District Court Judge Rhonda Mason issued her ruling in District 4 court Wednesday morning, saying both a petition aimed at limiting development in single-family neighborhoods and a petition that would have remade the city’s form of government — removing six current councilmembers in the process — did not pass muster to be placed on the ballot.

