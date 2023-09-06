  Ben McCarthy  - Lenexa

Plan for apartments off K-10 in western Lenexa moves forward

Canyon Creek Apartments site

The proposed site of Canyon Creek Apartments off K-10 Highway. Photo credit Ben McCarthy.

The Lenexa Planning Commission last week approved a preliminary plan for a new multi-family residential development near the northeast corner of Canyon Creek Boulevard and Kansas Highway 10.

The Canyon Creek Apartments, comprised of five multi-story buildings and more than 200 units, would sit in the middle of the 112-acre Cedar Canyon West mixed commercial and residential development on the city’s far western side.