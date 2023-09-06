Plan for apartments off K-10 in western Lenexa moves forward

The Canyon Creek Apartments, comprised of five multi-story buildings and more than 200 units, would sit in the middle of the 112-acre Cedar Canyon West mixed commercial and residential development on the city’s far western side.

The Lenexa Planning Commission last week approved a preliminary plan for a new multi-family residential development near the northeast corner of Canyon Creek Boulevard and Kansas Highway 10.

Canyon Creek Apartments details

The development will include five multi-family buildings, all either three or four stories high, totaling 212 units and 205,000 square feet overall.

The project includes the construction of a new public road — West 100th Street — and a portion of West 99th Place.

The developer will pay for those roadway improvements, and the city will require construction prior to the project.

The approved plans include a host of amenities for apartment residents, including a game plaza, dog park, fitness area and exercise room, pavilions, hammocks, clubhouse and a nature trail.

Access to the apartments is from the future West 100th Street, which will connect to West 99th Street.

The dog park, which is located on a tract north of the apartments, will have a separate entrance off West 99th Place.

Developers call it a “gateway” to Lenexa

Jake Moody and Daniel Sailler, co-founders of Overland Park-based MRE Capital, told the commission that they have been working on the project for the last year and a half.

“The site is beautiful, and it’s going to be something we can be proud of for the next 50 years,” Sailler said. “This one is going to be our baby.”

Last year, an initial concept for the apartment complex was presented with roughly 300 units on the property, but the revised plans now total 212 units across the five buildings.

The buildings will be the westernmost visible structures in Lenexa as motorists drive east along K-10.

Scott McCullough, Lenexa’s community development director, said the developers have made a commitment to preserving the natural beauty of the area as the construction moves forward.

“These apartments will serve as a bit of a gateway to announce Lenexa to drivers going east on K-10,” McCullough said. “It’s important for us to be looking at land use and how potential projects meet not only code standards but (overall) design and aesthetics.”

McCullough indicated that the city anticipates the complex will be home to higher quality apartments, but the developers did not comment on what the final rents would be for the one- to three-bedroom units once they’re built.

The area immediately to the west of the complex is designated for mixed use within the larger Cedar Canyon West project site and are expected to eventually feature retail components some time after the apartments are in place.

More discussion and details

The project required the city to waive its 100-foot freeway setback deviation to accommodate the topography of the property.

The Canyon Creek Apartments property will be as close as 42 feet from K-10 at its closest point.

The Planning Commission voiced minor concerns about noise levels associated with that, as well as the dog park, but approved the concept as presented.

“This is a very tough site,” Chair Chris Poss told the developers. “The way you’re working with the topography is fantastic.”

Commissioner Cara Wagner suggested that electric vehicle charging stations should be considered as an addition to the complex’s parking lot, and Moody said his firm would look into that.

A 10-foot-wide trail will connect to West 99th Place and run along the eastern property line.

It is intended to connect to the larger public trail network along a future Clare Road.

MRE Capital promised to preserve as many trees on the property as possible, in addition to planting more once the building construction is complete.

Among the many landscaping components involved, natural limestone retaining walls will also be brought in to sit along the southern side of the property facing K-10.

What happens next

The approved plan for the Canyon Creek Apartments will now go before the Lenexa City Council at its meeting Sept. 19, with developers looking to gain approval and begin construction on the five-building complex in the spring after new roads are constructed.

Go deeper: Click here to read more about the proposed apartments in Lenexa city documents, starting on page 87.

Ben McCarthy is a contributor to the Post and other publications in the Kansas City area. He can be reached at ben.c.mccarthy@gmail.com with questions, comments and story suggestions.