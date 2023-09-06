JoCo Notes: Prairie Village petitions ruling expected today

A Johnson County judge is expected to issue a ruling on three Prairie Village petitions later this morning.

Judge Rhonda Mason of Division 4 at Johnson County District Court in Olathe is scheduled to make a ruling at 11 a.m. regarding the citizen-led petitions.

Earlier this summer, a resident group opposed to Prairie Village’s housing recommendations circulated the petitions, gaining thousands of signatures in an effort to put the measures on the Nov. 7 ballot.

One petition would define “rezoning” in a way that would limit multi-family developments in most of Prairie Village.

The other two petitions aim to make major changes to city governance, including limiting the mayor’s powers and slashing the city council in half, which would have the effect of kicking out six current councilmembers mid-term.

Mason heard two days of testimony on the petitions’ legality last week. You can read that coverage here and here.

Mason’s ruling is coming quickly due to the Johnson County Election Office’s early September deadline to place a question on the Nov. 7 ballot.

The official deadline was Sept. 1, but county Election Commissioner Fred Sherman previously told the Post that the week of Sept. 4 is the latest his office can hear back.

Acclaimed playwright dies at Lenexa home. The family of Nathan Louis Jackson, known for his plays and writing for the Netflix series “Luke Cage,” announced his death last month at the age of 44. [ Art Daily ]

Leawood business owner pleads guilty to federal tax charge. Douglas Furnell, owner of Western Metal Co. which operates out of Louisburg, admitted to willfully failing to pay federal employment taxes for five years. [ Kansas City Business Journal ]

Overland Park Police still trying to identify man. Police are still asking for the public’s help in identifying a man whose body was found in April underneath the overpass at 103rd Street and U.S. 69 Highway. [ KCTV ]

Now that’s team spirit! Spotted in the yard of Shawnee Mission East JV soccer coach Aaron Weissenfluh. Photo via Twitter.