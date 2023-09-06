  A message from Johnson County Park and Recreation District  - Sponsored posts

Inside JCPRD: Johnson County Museum upgrades to a cloud-based collection software

Collections Manager Liz Lumpkin and Emerging Museum Professional Intern Jessica Sapien reviewing historical photographs in the museum’s collection storage room after updating their database information.

By Curator of Collections Anne Jones

During our national accreditation process, we learned that the public values learning about the professional practices and standards we maintain as a field. This not only contributes to the high level of trust the public has in the museums, it is also fun. So, today we’re pulling back the curtain on just how we manage the museum’s collections with the Johnson County Museum’s Curator of Collections Anne Jones.

The Johnson County Museum’s collections staff’s obligation is to collect, preserve, and share the collections with the public. That includes a lot of hands-on work, but also specialty software that helps us track and link information associated with the museum’s 20,800 objects (and their associated images), 39,000 plus historical photographs, 157 archival collections, and a 975-title reference library.