  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Education

U.S. Education Sec. Cardona talks internet access, education equity in Overland Park visit

Education Secretary visits Overland Park

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

Internet access is the key to educational equity, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona emphasized during a stop in Overland Park on Tuesday.

Federal Communications Commission Chair Jessica Rosenworcel joined Secretary Cardona at the Johnson County Central Resource Library. The stop is part of a week-long back-to-school-inspired bus tour Cardona is taking across the Midwest. 

On Tuesday afternoon, the pair visited with local educators and leaders around the community to discuss internet connectivity in education. 

