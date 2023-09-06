Overland Park wants to require developers to pave new residential and collector streets with concrete.

The potential change, which city leaders and staff have discussed over the past few months, would likely cut down on the disturbance from street maintenance over time and reduce the city’s use of chip seal as a road resurfacing and maintenance tool.

“It’s a small step, but it’s a step in the right direction,” said Public Works Director Lorraine Basalo late last month.