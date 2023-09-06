“It’s a small step, but it’s a step in the right direction,” said Public Works Director Lorraine Basalo late last month.
Since Overland Park north of Interstate 435 is mostly built out, the concrete street requirement would primarily impact new neighborhoods being built in the southern half of the city.
Recently, the Overland Park City Council Public Works Committee unanimously supported the change in the city’s Design and Construction Standards Manual for concrete streets.
Now, the greater city council will have to weigh in on the shift to concrete streets in Overland Park’s design criteria.
Concrete streets cost more upfront but less to maintain
Overland Park uses asphalt for residential and collector streets, which cost a little over $300,000 for developers to build and $270,000 for the city to maintain over 50 years.
On the other hand, concrete streets cost about $400,000 for developers to build and $171, 000 for the city to maintain over 50 years.
Because concrete streets cost more to build upfront, developers could pass those costs along to homeowners. City staff said a new home built on a concrete street might cost an estimated $5,000 to $7,000 more.
Concrete streets require less maintenance
Asphalt streets would also require, on average, eight maintenance projects over those 50 years, most likely using the chip seal method.
Concrete streets require just three in that same time period, using a different maintenance method.
The rules would only apply to projects that are platted after December 2023. Anything the city plats before that — including projects that come to the city for multiple approvals after the preliminary plat — will be grandfathered in under the existing design criteria.
The city is still planning to use chip seal to repave existing asphalt streets. However, city staff is exploring alternatives as the city works to move away from using the resurfacing material.
However, if the city council signs off on the change, then Overland Park could remove about 220 lane miles from the future list of candidates for chip seal in the next 15 to 20 years, according to city documents.
