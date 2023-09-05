  Andrew Gaug  - Shawnee

Shawnee’s second Smoothie King aims to open this month

Smoothie King

The new Smoothie King location coming soon to 22018 W. 66th St. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

A new Smoothie King location is slated to open in western Shawnee this month.

Pending safety inspections and supply delivery, the location at 22018 W. 66th St. is aiming to open in mid-September.

“We’re pushing pretty hard to make sure these stars align,” said Ryan Christopher, minority franchise owner.

👋 Hi! I'm Andrew Gaug, and I cover Shawnee and Lenexa for the Shawnee Mission Post.

The work I do every day — from going to city council and planning commission meeting to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the more than 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.