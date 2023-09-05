Shawnee’s second Smoothie King aims to open this month

Pending safety inspections and supply delivery, the location at 22018 W. 66th St. is aiming to open in mid-September.
“We’re pushing pretty hard to make sure these stars align,” said Ryan Christopher, minority franchise owner.
The new location will be in west Shawnee’s Monticello Center
The space was formerly occupied by a Cuts Plus hair salon.
It will be between the First Star Nail salon and Pizza Shoppe, near Twisted Fresh and the Monticello Animal Hospital.
Kim Christoper, Ryan’s wife, has majority ownership of the franchise and will run the day-to-day operations.
This is Shawnee’s second Smoothie King
The other Smoothie King is in east Shawnee in the 10 Quivira Plaza off of Shawnee Mission Parkway.
This location will focus on partnerships with local high schools such as Maranatha Christian Academy and Mill Valley High.
There’s quite a bit of involvement that we’re already getting plugged into to help support those schools and programs,” said Ryan Christoper.
Anticipation in the community has been building for it to open
After a social media post announced a previous open date in June, Ryan Christopher said the excitement from the community has been tremendous.
“We are very excited,” he said. “We’ve had people stopping by, looking in the window, even open the door as we’ve been getting the final touches on.”
After all of the inspections are passed, Christopher said they will roll out plans for a soft opening, as well as a grand opening weekend and party, which include prizes like free smoothies for a year and gift baskets from local businesses.
