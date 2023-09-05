  Mike Frizzell  - Crashes

Man in critical condition after ATV crash at Shawnee park

A tow truck removes the damaged four-wheeler from Riverfront Park in western Shawnee Monday. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

A Merriam man is in critical condition after crashing a four-wheeler in an undeveloped Shawnee park on Labor Day.

Emily Rittman, a spokesperson for the Shawnee Police Department, said police and firefighters were called to the 5300 block of Frisbie Road at 5:35 p.m. Monday.

That’s in the westernmost part of the city, near the Kansas River.