Know Your Rights: What Foster Wallace clients have to say

And we’re proud of the rave reviews we’ve gotten from our clients across the Kansas City metro area. From personal injury cases in Missouri to dog bite cases in Kansas, we treat every client and every case with the same frame of mind: We’ll focus on making sure you get the compensation you deserve so you can focus on getting back to where you were before the incident.

Since leaving our positions as shareholders at big law firms to found Foster Wallace, LLC, our focus has been on providing our clients with the detailed attention and assertive advocacy that only a boutique practice can truly offer.

“Michael and Brian are amazing lawyers! They are diligent and have a lot of attention to detail, which can mean the difference between winning and losing a case. Reading through some of the proceedings really highlights the experience and knowledge both of these guys bring to the table. It’s hard to put an accurate price on experience, because that’s not the whole story, but these guys are the full package. They are definitely the first law firm I think of if I need legal advice.” – Josh Zerlan

“I have worked with several lawyers in the past, yet this is the first time I’m excited to write a review. Mr. Wallace has taken the time to explain to me all the details of my case. He was always available and responsive to any questions I had. I was very impressed with the amount of research that was conducted on my case by his law firm to help me maximize compensation. It helped me to get compensated for my injuries and helped to cover the medical costs that piled up quickly. His law firm made my life easier with their quick response and adequate advice. I will definitely recommend them to any of my family if ever needed. You guys are the best and thank you for being their for me during every step of the way during these difficult times.” – Amer Issawi

“Thank you Mike and Brian. You did a great job taking car of the car wreck. They are friendly and all ways listens to what I had to say. You helped us out through a very hard time.” – Janet Stewart

“Brian and Michael were terrific in helping me in my case. They made the process extremely simple, which made the situation way less stressful. They both are very responsive and do a great job at explaining tricky situation. If you are looking for legal help I would 100% suggest you reach out to them.” – Cecil Keyes

“Brian and Michael were terrific in representing me in my case. They were knowledgeable, competent, and very responsive. They gave me all of the information I needed to decide whether or not to take my case to trial. We decided to go to trial, and they did a wonderful job representing me in my case. Obviously we won, and the results were more than I could have hoped for! I would recommend them to anyone in the future.” – Alex Schifman

If you’ve been injured in a Kansas City accident, we’d be eager to speak with you about getting the representation you deserve. Contact us online or call our Kansas City office directly at 816.720.5875 to schedule your free consultation.