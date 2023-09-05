Nov. 29, 1948 – Aug. 29, 2023
Kay Ellen Dorflinger, 74, of Bucyrus, Kansas passed away Tuesday, August 29, 2023.
Kay was born November 29th, 1948 in Harrisonville, Missouri and grew up in Peculiar, Missouri. On April 23rd, 1968 Kay married Jack Dorflinger and they lived in Omaha, Nebraska for a year before moving to Belton, Missouri. Jack and Kay lived in Belton until 1981 when they moved to Stilwell, Kansas in 1981. In 1997 Kay was excited to purchase and own her 1st horse since her younger years. In 1998 Kay found her perfect house in rural Miami county and was excited to have her horses and pets on a piece of property she loved. Her love of horses was only exceeded by the love of her three Golden Retrievers and her Pomeranian. She loved being in the country and the outdoors.
