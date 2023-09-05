  Roxie Hammill  - Johnson County Government

Divided JoCo Commission responds to open meetings investigation

The Johnson County Commission is working to formally respond to the Attorney General's investigation of an open meetings complaint.

The Johnson County Commission's chambers in Olathe. File photo.

Johnson County commissioners didn’t all agree on exactly what was discussed in a June 29 closed session, but a majority voted that it was legally appropriate to call it.

In a letter to the Kansas Attorney General, a split commission maintains that the board did not violate the state open meetings law.

Commissioners voted 4-3 last week to accept wording proposed by the county’s Chief Counsel Peg Trent that they were in “full compliance” with the law.