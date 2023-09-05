U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona will be in Overland Park Tuesday afternoon as part of his “Back To School Bus Tour” kicking off a new school year.

Nonprofit KC Digital Drive will host Cardona along with FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel in a series of events at Johnson County Central Resource Library.

It’s one of a number of stops in Kansas and Missouri this week that “will focus on pressing issues in education including online connectivity, in addition to growing teacher diversity, access to higher education, and family engagement,” according to a press release.

The events at Central Resource Library will include a roundtable discussion between Cardona and the superintendents from the Blue Valley, Shawnee Mission and Olathe school districts.

🗓 Public meetings Tuesday

Leawood City Council, 7 p.m. [View agenda]

Lenexa City Council, 7 p.m. [View agenda]

Prairie Village City Council, 7 p.m. [View agenda]

Roeland Park City Council, 6 p.m. [View agenda]

📰 Other local news

Person robbed after making withdrawal at Overland Park ATM. Police say two suspects were later arrested after the victim had a large amount of cash taken from their car after making a withdrawal. [ Fox 4 ]

Some creditors may be left out in Yellow bankruptcy deal. A $1.5 billion stalking horse bid from freight competitor Old Dominion should be enough to cover the once Overland Park-based company’s primary debt. [ Kansas City Business Journal ]

Overland Park couple donates $2M to Washburn University. The private Topeka university this week announced the gift from Joe and Janet Aleshire, which will go towards Washburn’s Leadership Institute. [ WIBW ]

📸 A thousand words

A colorful geometric heart was one of the winners of this year’s edition of Overland Park’s “Chalk the Walk” citywide sidewalk art contest. This year’s theme was “All Are Welcome.” This design above by Olivia and Sofie S. was the winner in the Youth, Ages 9-13 category. Photo via Instagram.