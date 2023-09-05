Jeffrey Alan Harbin, 68, Olathe, KS, passed away September 1, 2023.

Jeff was a 1973 graduate of Van Horn High School, then attended UMKC for his undergraduate and CMSU for his master’s degree. Jeff worked for the Gladstone Parks & Recreation Dept. and the KCMO Parks & Recreation Dept. before moving on to programming working for EDS and eventually HP.

When Jeff retired from HP he began choosing work he truly loved. Jeff substituted for the Olathe School District teaching middle school students and working part-time at the Principal Foundation.