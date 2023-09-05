Jeffrey Alan Harbin, 68, Olathe, KS, passed away September 1, 2023.
Jeff was a 1973 graduate of Van Horn High School, then attended UMKC for his undergraduate and CMSU for his master’s degree. Jeff worked for the Gladstone Parks & Recreation Dept. and the KCMO Parks & Recreation Dept. before moving on to programming working for EDS and eventually HP.
When Jeff retired from HP he began choosing work he truly loved. Jeff substituted for the Olathe School District teaching middle school students and working part-time at the Principal Foundation.
Jeff was an avid golfer and tennis player. Besides attending the grandkids sporting activities and dance recitals, Jeff would be playing golf or tennis at any chance.
Jeff was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Norma (Trout)Harbin.
Jeff is survived by his wife of 49 years, Yvette, two daughters, Natalie (Andrew) Donovan, Amy (Tyler) Lauterbach, and his pride and joy, four grandchildren, Greyson and Emery Donovan, Madisyn and Avery Lauterbach, and grand pup Whitley. Jeff is also survived by one brother, Don (Ann) Harbin along with nieces and nephews.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1