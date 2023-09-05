  Mike Frizzell  - Crashes

3 drivers injured in chain reaction crash on I-35 Monday

The Kansas Highway Patrol says an Isuzu SUV, above, blew a tire and rolled over. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a chain-reaction crash on Interstate 35 near 75th Street on Monday afternoon.

First responders were called to the northbound lanes of I-35 about one mile south of 75th Street at 2:15 p.m.

Lenexa firefighters arrived to report at least four vehicles involved in the crash, with vehicles stopped on both shoulders.