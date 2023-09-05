3 drivers injured in chain reaction crash on I-35 Monday

Lenexa firefighters arrived to report at least four vehicles involved in the crash, with vehicles stopped on both shoulders.

First responders were called to the northbound lanes of I-35 about one mile south of 75th Street at 2:15 p.m.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a chain-reaction crash on Interstate 35 near 75th Street on Monday afternoon.

One SUV ended up on its roof, and three others were heavily damaged after rear-ending each other.

All northbound lanes were closed for about 20 minutes as firefighters and paramedics treated and transported the injured from the Interstate.

Recorded radio traffic states that an Isuzu SUV had a tire failure, causing the driver to lose control, hit the center median wall and roll over.

Troopers say the second crash happened as traffic slowed to a stop.

According to the Highway Patrol’s crash log, a Ford pickup truck crashed into the back of a Honda SUV and then the back of a Chevrolet pickup truck.

The driver involved in the rollover and two of the drivers from the second crash were transported by Johnson County Med-Act ambulances to area hospitals.

The crash log indicates that all drivers were wearing seat belts when the crashes occurred.

Police from Lenexa and Overland Park assisted with traffic control in the area.

